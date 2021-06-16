Share This Asap, Your Body Their Choice, Mandates are Spreading Worldnwide![14.06.2021]

Song Bird - 21 hours ago'The judge must have been paid a large sum of money to dismiss that lawsuit. Not surprised.'M. Clark - 21 hours ago'I knew that it would be overturned, the goal is for all to get this poison injected into us… They’re going to miss me with that'diamondheart11 - 21 hours ago'Hi Call, noticed that the new variant is called Delta? Delta is a brainwave (Note: Like 5G?)The nano technology is supposed to effect and mess with your Delta brainwaves.Do research many are speaking out about the connections and documentation.It's hard to find due to censorship but the truth is out there. Can't post links here.Charles Rockafellor - 21 hours ago'If it's so deadly... where are all of the SICK and DEAD DOCTORS / NURSES, etc.?'--13,959 views•jun 14, 2021A CALL FOR AN UPRISING68.3K subscribersjoin the website: www.acallforanuprising.comstop video and sub to my other channel below: