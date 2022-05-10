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BORN from the Rape of her 11 year old Mother... Kathy Barnette's POWERFUL PRO-LIFE SENATE Campaign Video
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119 views • May 10, 2022
Owen reveals why Dr. Oz is actually running for office and why RINO Republicans continue to push for loser candidates.
To cover for the grassroots, conservative power-house candidate Kathy Barnette
Watch this RIVITING Campaign Ad that tells her story of being BORN from the Rape of her 11 year old Mother
To cover for the grassroots, conservative power-house candidate Kathy Barnette
Watch this RIVITING Campaign Ad that tells her story of being BORN from the Rape of her 11 year old Mother
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