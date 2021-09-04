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They are Dropping Like Flies in Australia
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613 views • September 04, 2021
Brothers and Sisters, WE ARE AT WAR, this is a war for our lives and the freedom of humanity. China is on an all-out takeover of the world's resources and OUR government has helped them 100% of the way. Soon you will see everyone that was tested and that has received the Inoculation start to die, thousands will litter the streets. Think about the countries that are not jabbing their people, China is NOT, why? the take over of the USA, they are killing off those in our key infrastructure jobs (POLICE, FIRE, DR, NURSES, and our MILITARY). They are murdering children, and saying it's for OUR own good, when will you wake up? If you're still stuck in the right-left paradigm, it's going to sting worst for you when it all boils over.
https://666antichristwarning.com/
666 Anti-Christ Warning & A Walk With the Lord Ministry Merchandise:
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
https://666antichristwarning.com/
666 Anti-Christ Warning & A Walk With the Lord Ministry Merchandise:
https://a-walk-with-the-lord-ministry.creator-spring.com/
PayPal Me: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/awwtlmin
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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