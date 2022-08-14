Worship in Spirit and Truth... and the Churches? Thoughts and Ways, Prophecy

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Prophetic word, initially given 2022/08/12 around 3:30pm – rest around 8:00pm
Scriptures:
Matthew 9:20-22, Mark 5:25-34, Luke 8:43-48
Isaiah 55:9
Job 35:5
Ecclesiastes 1:9
Matthew 24:30, Mark 13:26, Luke 21:27
1 Samuel 17
Isaiah 28:16, Matthew 21:42, Mark 12:10, Luke 20:17, Ephesians 2:20, 1 Peter 2:6-7
1 Kings 21:17-29, 2 Kings 9:10, 33-37
Matthew 16:18
Psalm 81:17
John 4:4-42
2 Timothy 31-9
Deuteronomy 30:1-20 (11-14)
Matthew 13:44-45
Exodus 20:6, Deuteronomy 5:10, Exodus 34:6-8
Philippians 4:4-7
Revelation 3:10
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-08-12-worship-in-spirit-and-truth/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski