Worship in Spirit and Truth... and the Churches? Thoughts and Ways, Prophecy

Prophetic word, initially given 2022/08/12 around 3:30pm – rest around 8:00pm





Scriptures:

Matthew 9:20-22, Mark 5:25-34, Luke 8:43-48

Isaiah 55:9

Job 35:5

Ecclesiastes 1:9

Matthew 24:30, Mark 13:26, Luke 21:27

1 Samuel 17

Isaiah 28:16, Matthew 21:42, Mark 12:10, Luke 20:17, Ephesians 2:20, 1 Peter 2:6-7

1 Kings 21:17-29, 2 Kings 9:10, 33-37

Matthew 16:18

Psalm 81:17

John 4:4-42

2 Timothy 31-9

Deuteronomy 30:1-20 (11-14)

Matthew 13:44-45

Exodus 20:6, Deuteronomy 5:10, Exodus 34:6-8

Philippians 4:4-7

Revelation 3:10





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-08-12-worship-in-spirit-and-truth/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski