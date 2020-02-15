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Taylor Swift's "Christian Values" Examined!
WatchmanWes777
WatchmanWes777
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73 views • February 15, 2020
Please pray for these "entertainers" to wake up as they are leading many astray as they have been led astray by the seducers in Hellywood. Taylor Swift's YouTube channel alone has 37 million subs and her videos get 100 million views or more. Many put these "artist" on pedestals and idolize everything they say and do. This video is only pointing out the obvious symbolism in the music videos. Remember, the JewSuit powers that be write their Luciferian lyrics and script the Satanic videos. These "performers" are puppets to their puppet masters and most are under MK Ultra Mind Control programming.

Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come. John 16:13
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