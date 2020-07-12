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EP 67: D.B. Cooper
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41 views • July 12, 2020
This week we talk about the only unsolved skyjacking in history and the man who we STILL don't know the true identity of... D.B. Cooper. We talk about the story, the inconsistencies with a lot of the details, the various theories surrounding the identity of Cooper, whether or not he had accomplices, whether or not he survived the jump, and so much more! So grab some bourbon, put on some sunglasses, check your chute, and get ready for a deep dive into the legend of the mysterious D.B. Cooper!
Episode Links:
Watch this episode uncut on YouTube:
Watch this episode uncut on Brighteon:
The Strange Disappearance of D.B. Cooper: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHSehKtDyoI
The Search For D.B. Cooper: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbUjuwhQPKs
Unsolved Mysteries with Robert Stack Season 1 Episode 5: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxDQDNlx1tI
The Cooper Vortex podcast: https://thecoopervortex.podbean.com/
https://dbcooper.com/
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Watch this episode uncut on YouTube:
Watch this episode uncut on Brighteon:
The Strange Disappearance of D.B. Cooper: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHSehKtDyoI
The Search For D.B. Cooper: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbUjuwhQPKs
Unsolved Mysteries with Robert Stack Season 1 Episode 5: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxDQDNlx1tI
The Cooper Vortex podcast: https://thecoopervortex.podbean.com/
https://dbcooper.com/
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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