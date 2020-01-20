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Virginia Rally Vigilant Patriots Vs. The Deep State
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67 views • January 20, 2020
It is critical to know the tactics the deep state uses and the quiet weapons they employ to frame current events in a way to leverage control of the rights of the public. Tony Arterburn discusses this and more with patriots from around the country.
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