Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana and the Unfolding of the Ten Secrets

Since 1981, the Virgin Mary has revealed some secrets to the 6 young people.

Mirjana has revealed that she knows at this time the ten secrets (apparently, Ivanka and Jakov also know the ten secrets) - the tenth was revealed to Mirjana during Christmas 1982 - and the date on which they will be fulfilled.

The others, it seems that they do not all know them, but are gradually accessing them.

It is not known if the 10 secrets are the same for the 6 young people.

They don't even know it.

These secrets are intended to be made public, but at the moment they cannot be manifested until the Virgin Mary tells them.

Mirjana confides to some Italian pilgrims how the revelation of the secrets will be made: "The Virgin Mary has given me a simple special sheet on which the ten secrets are written.

It is of a material that cannot be described: it is not paper or fabric.

You can't see the writing in it.

In due course I will give the sheet to the chosen priest, who will have the grace of being able to read only the first secret; later, the others. Seven days later, he will be able to reveal them, three days before their realization.

Mirjana reveals to the Franciscan Priests in a subsequent talks, the following: Before the visible sign that will be given to humanity, there will be three warnings for the whole world.

The warnings will be certain events on earth. Mirjana will witness them. Three days before the admonitions, she will notify a freely chosen priest.

Mirjana's testimony will be a confirmation of the apparitions and an incitement to the conversion of the world.

After the warnings will come the visible sign on the place of the apparitions in Mejuhgoria, for all humanity.

The sign will be given as the testimony of the apparitions and a call to faith.

The ninth and tenth secrets are serious.

They represent a punishment for the sins of the world.

Punishment is inevitable, since you can't expect the conversion of the whole world.

Punishment can be reduced by prayers and penance; but it cannot be suppressed.

An evil that threatened the world, according to the seventh secret, has disappeared thanks to prayer and fasting.

That is why the Virgin continues to invite prayer and fasting.

After the first admonition, the others will follow in a very short time. This way men will have time for conversion.

This time is a period of grace and conversion.

After the visible sign, those who are still alive will have little time for conversion.

That is why the Virgin invites us to conversion and urgent reconciliation.

The invitation to prayer and penance is intended to ward off evils and war, and above all to save souls.

According to Mirjana, we are close to the events predicted by the Virgin. In the name of that experience, Mirjana tells humanity: "Convert yourselves quickly, open your hearts to God. "

On September 13, 1984, the Virgin appeared again to Mirjana and communicated to the seer the day on which she must entrust the first secrets to the priest.

And they talked about the secrets.

Mirjana can't say anything about it, but many things can be deduced from her attitude.

First of all, the visionary has taken a very serious attitude towards the future.

Thus, when the priest asked her: "You, as you have seen Our Lady, know the future; you will be very happy. "

I replied: "It's not exactly like that; when I remember, one word is enough for me to cry all day. "

On that same day she said: "Our Lady is very sad because there are so many infidels in the world. "

The priest asked: "What unfaithful: those who come to the Church and do not practice the Faith, or those who do not know God? "

She replied: "Both equally"

But how are they going to be the same, if a person did not find the Faith?

Mirjana replied: Our Lady said: "All adults have the capacity to know that God exists.

The sin of the world consists of this: they are not interested in God.

Cities, regions are full of churches and mosques, but people don't go there to ask: how should I live?

Here is, precisely, the sin of the world: they are not interested in God.

Then the visionary said about the seventh secret: "The secret has not been annulled, it is diminished. "

But Our Lady told us: "Don't ask for all the secrets to be removed.

God has his program.

They must become and live their Faith.

This gives us a serious attitude about the future.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VB246SWZwr8