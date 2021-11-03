LORRAINE DAY, MD, CAUSES OF THE FAILURE TO THRIVE

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Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom
November 1, 1993, Lorraine Day, M.D. was told she had stage 4 cancer. Since getting well, she has NOT felt sick. In fact, she is focused on helping others learn from her journey to health. Along the way, she has poked us all in the eyes! Dr. Day’s research has given us a starting point for verification of New Truths. If you have been on a health journey and are not getting well, there is a reason. Dr. Day will share the causes for failure.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AT:
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LillianMcDermottRadioShow
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LilliansRadioShow
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LMRSclassroom:f
** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **