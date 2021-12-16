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NEW CONDO DEVELOPER EMPLOYING ILLEGAL ALIENS VIOLATING BASIC SAFETY RULES. Part II
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LUXURY CONDO DEVELOPMENT, NO SIGNAGE
Location: Missouri Ave 1 block east of N. 7th st. Phoenix AZ
Part II of condo development investigation: Illegal aliens employed, no non latino US citizen workers observed. major safety violation-large open hole in ground next to sidewalk. No signage identifying responsible companies and no safety fence around site.
Illegal alien employed on luxury condo site barely speaks English and admits he's from Mexico City.
Location: Missouri Ave 1 block east of N. 7th st. Phoenix AZ
Part II of condo development investigation: Illegal aliens employed, no non latino US citizen workers observed. major safety violation-large open hole in ground next to sidewalk. No signage identifying responsible companies and no safety fence around site.
Illegal alien employed on luxury condo site barely speaks English and admits he's from Mexico City.
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