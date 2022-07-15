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China-Russia Plan to Invade US, Monkeypox Cases Soar, Nationwide Railroad Logjam Coming, LA-CDC Mask Mandate Kicks in on July 29, Arizona Law: Citizens Cannot Film Police: 07.15.2022
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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2108 views • July 15, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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"The Damage Could Be Huge": Chinese Banks Tumble, Swept Up In Mortgage Nonpayment Scandal As Borrowers Revolt

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/damage-could-be-huge-chinese-banks-tumble-swept-mortgage-nonpayment-scandal-borrowers

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Monkeypox Treatment in Limited Supply as Cases Soar

https://www.webmd.com/a-to-z-guides/news/20220714/monkeypox-treatment-in-limited-supply-as-cases-soar?src=RSS_PUBLIC

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Los Angeles Port Boss: Fix Rail Service Or Risk "Nationwide Logjam"

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/los-angeles-port-boss-fix-rail-service-or-risk-nationwide-logjam

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HERE WE GO: Los Angeles County Enters CDC’s “High” Covid Alert – Mask Mandate to Kick in On July 29

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/go-los-angeles-county-enters-cdcs-high-covid-alert-mask-mandate-kick-july-29/

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Arizona Passes Law Limiting Citizens to Film Police

https://www.bet.com/article/cbx506/arizona-passes-law-limiting-film-police

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Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Free Silver:

Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105

Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g


Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]


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