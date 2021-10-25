NASA Chief "Hopes UFOs Don't Originate from an Adversary Here on Earth"

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“I’ve talked to those pilots and they know they saw something, and their radars locked on to it. And they don’t know what is. And we don’t know what it is. We hope it’s not an adversary here on Earth that has that kind of technology. But it’s something,” Nelson said.
“And so this is a mission that we’re constantly looking, ‘Who is out there?’ Who are we?’ How did we get here? How did we become as we are? How did we develop? How did we civilize? And are those same conditions out there in a universe that has billions of other suns and billions of other galaxies?’ It’s so large I can’t conceive it,” he added during a live stream chat hosted by politics professor Larry Sabato, director of UVA’s Center for Politics.
Bill Nelson said, in his opinion, other intelligent life might exist somewhere else in the universe or another universe.
Who am I to say that planet Earth is the only location of a lifeform that is civilized and organized like ours.