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The Battle of the Mandates
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Everyone is talking "mandates" - you are for them or against them.
Larry discusses the physical and emotional results of prolonged mandates on our society. But, he also shows us a mandate that we MUST follow - no matter what happens in our world.
The battle of the mandates is a battle for your mind and your future well-being.
Which mandate will have the most lasting effect?
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Share this video and hit the like button. This will help us big time.
www.LarryRagland.com
To become a Remnant partner, just go to https://www.patreon.com/LarryRagland
Larry discusses the physical and emotional results of prolonged mandates on our society. But, he also shows us a mandate that we MUST follow - no matter what happens in our world.
The battle of the mandates is a battle for your mind and your future well-being.
Which mandate will have the most lasting effect?
------------------
MAKE SURE YOU SUBSCRIBE and enable notifications.
Share this video and hit the like button. This will help us big time.
www.LarryRagland.com
To become a Remnant partner, just go to https://www.patreon.com/LarryRagland
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