📡 The Truth About 5G: It's Not What They Told You





The massive media push around 5G was never about blazing-fast internet. It was a coordinated effort to sell a harmful system under the guise of better communication. Radiation from these towers, smart meters, and devices is poisoning us—damaging DNA, impairing brain function, and harming our health at levels so low even cell phones barely work.





The tech being rolled out isn’t for convenience—it’s a test, a control mechanism, and a weapon against us. Protect yourself and your family with proven tools like the DPE device and other frequency-blocking technologies. Your health and freedom depend on it.





