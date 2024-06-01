Trump Guilty, Israel/Gaza, Secretariat & Sham, Covid Scam, RFK Jr. . Lindsey Graham

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes: Trump fought the law and the law won, Lindsey supports Israel at all costs, A music video of The Who "Same As The Old Boss" about our political leaders, Del Bigtree on busting many of the conspirators of the covid scam, We have a clip of the 1972 Triple Crown where Secretariat and his rival Sham both break records that still hold up today plus much much more!