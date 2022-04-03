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Mood. Emotions of the day. Video poems
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76 views • April 03, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aF_TM3LfoRo
Mood. View from the window. Spring. Emotions of the day. Mood of the day.
Poems Olga Partala "I continue my way".
Anna Smirnova reads poetry.
CMCproduction video.
I continue on my way
I keep walking
And at least sometimes turn
My doubts want
And won't let me sleep
Again anxiety in the night
I know this is my way
And I keep walking.
In the distance I see the dawn
It lights up the dream
There I will find the answer
I'll get what I want there
There the sun will shine
And more fragrant flowers
There will be better people
Meet me on the way.
And let this path not be easy,
I keep walking
I see the essence in movement,
Not in what lies ahead
In what I can at this hour
I take a step closer to myself
'Cause every day is a chance
Which brings you closer to your dream.
https://vk.com/olgapartala
https://www.youtube.com/c/ОльгаПартала
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Настроение. Вид из окна. Весна. Эмоции дня. Настроение дня.
Стихи Ольга Партала "Я продолжаю свой путь".
Читает стихи Анна Смирнова.
Видео CMCproduction.
Я продолжаю свой путь,
Я продолжаю идти,
И хоть порою свернуть
Хотят сомненья мои,
И не дают мне заснуть
Опять тревоги в ночи,
Я знаю – это мой путь,
И продолжаю идти.
В дали я вижу рассвет,
Он освещает мечту,
Там я узнаю ответ,
Там получу, что хочу,
Там солнце станет светлей
И ароматней цветы,
Там будут люди добрей
Встречаться мне на пути.
И пусть не прост этот путь,
Я продолжаю идти,
В движенье вижу я суть,
Не в том, что ждет впереди,
В том, что могу в этот час
Шагнуть я ближе к себе,
Ведь каждый день – это шанс,
Что приближает к мечте.
Mood. View from the window. Spring. Emotions of the day. Mood of the day.
Poems Olga Partala "I continue my way".
Anna Smirnova reads poetry.
CMCproduction video.
I continue on my way
I keep walking
And at least sometimes turn
My doubts want
And won't let me sleep
Again anxiety in the night
I know this is my way
And I keep walking.
In the distance I see the dawn
It lights up the dream
There I will find the answer
I'll get what I want there
There the sun will shine
And more fragrant flowers
There will be better people
Meet me on the way.
And let this path not be easy,
I keep walking
I see the essence in movement,
Not in what lies ahead
In what I can at this hour
I take a step closer to myself
'Cause every day is a chance
Which brings you closer to your dream.
https://vk.com/olgapartala
https://www.youtube.com/c/ОльгаПартала
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Настроение. Вид из окна. Весна. Эмоции дня. Настроение дня.
Стихи Ольга Партала "Я продолжаю свой путь".
Читает стихи Анна Смирнова.
Видео CMCproduction.
Я продолжаю свой путь,
Я продолжаю идти,
И хоть порою свернуть
Хотят сомненья мои,
И не дают мне заснуть
Опять тревоги в ночи,
Я знаю – это мой путь,
И продолжаю идти.
В дали я вижу рассвет,
Он освещает мечту,
Там я узнаю ответ,
Там получу, что хочу,
Там солнце станет светлей
И ароматней цветы,
Там будут люди добрей
Встречаться мне на пути.
И пусть не прост этот путь,
Я продолжаю идти,
В движенье вижу я суть,
Не в том, что ждет впереди,
В том, что могу в этот час
Шагнуть я ближе к себе,
Ведь каждый день – это шанс,
Что приближает к мечте.
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