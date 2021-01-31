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Retail Investors Shock Wall Street After Taking Gamestop To The Moon
The Red Express
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50 views • January 31, 2021
“Power To The Players” has taken on a whole new meaning.
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News Links:
Gamestop’s Stock Price - https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/gme
The Breakdown With NLW: WallStreetBets Is Occupy Wall Street With Teeth - https://www.coindesk.com/podcasts/coindesk-podcast-network/wallstreetbets-occupy-wall-street-gamestop

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