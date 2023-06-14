MEL GIBSON EXPOSES SATANIC HOLLYWOOD!

NEARLY 25 YEARS AGO MEL GIBSON EXPOSED JUST HOW DARK HOLLYWOOD WAS. TODAY! HOLLYWOOD OPENLY ADMITS IT WORSHIPS SATANISM AND THE OCCULT ILLUMINATI. ANYONE WANTING TO BECOME RICK AND FAMOUS IN HOLLYWOOD HAS TO SELL THEIR SOUL TO SATAN TO OBTAIN FAME AND FORTUNE. IT'S SAD AMERICA HAS BECOME SO EVIL IN TODAYS WORLD. HOPEFULLY SOME OF THESE LOST ACTORS WILL REPENT AND BE SAVED WHEN THEY DRAW THEY LAST BREATH ON PLANET EARTH. WAKEUP...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.