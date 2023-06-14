MEL GIBSON EXPOSES SATANIC HOLLYWOOD!

NEARLY 25 YEARS AGO MEL GIBSON EXPOSED JUST HOW DARK HOLLYWOOD WAS. TODAY! HOLLYWOOD OPENLY ADMITS IT WORSHIPS SATANISM AND THE OCCULT ILLUMINATI. ANYONE WANTING TO BECOME RICK AND FAMOUS IN HOLLYWOOD HAS TO SELL THEIR SOUL TO SATAN TO OBTAIN FAME AND FORTUNE. IT'S SAD AMERICA HAS BECOME SO EVIL IN TODAYS WORLD. HOPEFULLY SOME OF THESE LOST ACTORS WILL REPENT AND BE SAVED WHEN THEY DRAW THEY LAST BREATH ON PLANET EARTH. WAKEUP...