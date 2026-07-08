HAVE THE BIRMINGHAM POLICE ACTUALLY FIGURED OUT WHO THE ENEMY REALLY IS❓

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A migrant theatening pensioners with a brick
Why was he here in the first place
Barbara Lerner Spectre, founding director of Paideia: The European Institute for Jewish Studies in Stockholm, made the following comment about Europe’s multicultural transformation in a 2010 IBA News interview regarding antisemitism in Sweden:
"...Europe is not going to be the monolithic societies that they once were in the last century. Jews are going to be at the center of that. It's a huge transformation for Europe to make. They are now going into a multicultural mode and Jews will be [resented because of our leading role]."
Why have these savages been brought here?
Source: https://x.com/BasilTheGreat/status/2074445198239637869
Thumbnail: https://x.com/jamesnoble57257/status/2074449915904696792