190 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Him That Thinks He Stands, Take Heed Lest He Falls

In Episode 190 we are at the Brazilian camp meeting and along with all three our wonderful translators we also had Scotty Mayer of Little Light Studios as guest. The title: "Him That Thinks He Stands, Take Heed Lest He Falls". We discuss the influential power, that even individuals, can have over the masses through popularism or fear. And also how easily someone can take a 180 degree turn on what he said before. Will God's remnant church be the necessary influence on the world for this crucial period in history, and take their stand?

