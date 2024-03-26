Create New Account
Tulsi Gabbard - Clinton & Barack Obama Running Biden Admin
Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Not A Leap Of Imagination’ That Hillary Clinton & Barack Obama Running Biden Admin

Tucker: “Who is running the government at this point? It’s obviously not Joe Biden. You think Hillary Clinton?” Tulsi Gabbard: “It’s not a leap of imagination to know that that’s true.”

https://www.infowars.com/posts/tulsi-gabbard-not-a-leap-of-imagination-that-hillary-clinton-barack-obama-running-biden-admin/

tuckertulsi gabbardobiden

