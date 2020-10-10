The Lion King & The False "Light".

The Real Power Behind the New World Order is the Whore of Babylon and her Templar Military Order (IHS) Jesuits

IHS does not stand for “In his service” like they would like you to believe.

IHS in exoteric = In His Service

IHS in esoteric = Isis – Horus – Seb *Egyptian Trinity*



*Will Rome be destroyed from within? *Will the Pope then setup shop in Jerusalem on the Temple Mount after destroying all religion?

*Could the coming one world religion be led by Orthodox Judaism?



The Jesuits have penetrated the government and religious institutions around the world and are trying to complete their work of bringing in and crowing the antichrist. Don't be fooled by this false messiah.



Yeshua Jesus will not set foot back on this earth until the great battle that will destroy all the wicked ones of this world. Times short friend. Chose this day whom you will serve. Will it be Yeshua Jesus and our Creator or the antichrist which will soon be judged and then thrown into the Lake of Fire?



He said also unto me, Turn thee yet again, and thou shalt see greater abominations that they do. Eze 8:13



Then he brought me to the door of the gate of the LORD’S house which was toward the north; and, behold, there sat women weeping for Tammuz. Eze 8:14



Then said he unto me, Hast thou seen this, O son of man? turn thee yet again, and thou shalt see greater abominations than these. Eze 8:15



And he brought me into the inner court of the LORD’S house, and, behold, at the door of the temple of the LORD, between the porch and the altar, were about five and twenty men, with their backs toward the temple of the LORD, and their faces toward the east; and they worshipped the sun toward the east. Eze 8:16



For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies. Revelation 18:3



*Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say.*