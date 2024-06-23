National Guard Caught Using NDAs to Hide Scandals and Crimes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Wyoming Guard JAG, Christopher Smith, was grilled by state Representative Styvar during a military oversight committee hearing about abuse of Non-Disclosure Agreements to hide scandals, assault, and harassment in the Wyoming Military Department.
Smith twisted and turned, then lied saying there's no such thing as an NDA in the department. He's never seen one, he said.
In the video, an example NDA from his office is revealed...