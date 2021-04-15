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Chlorine Dioxide: A Universal Antidote With Dr. Andreas Kalcker
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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4392 views • April 15, 2021
While Big Pharma pimps their poisons to the ignorant and unsuspecting masses, a natural compound is being used around the world to treat skin diseases, autism, cancers and even the alleged COVID disease. Could it really be possible that Chlorine Dioxide could be a universal antidote? Dr. Andreas Kalcker testifies to the amazing results of Chlorine Dioxide (MMS) in this episode.

There is a bit of an echo in the interview on Dr. Kalcker's end. I suggest turning the volume a little lower and using headphones to better understand.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/chlorine-dioxide-a-universal-antidote-with-dr-andreas-kalcker-video/

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Keywords
mmschlorine dioxidecdstim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiocovidantidotedr andreas kalcker
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