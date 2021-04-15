© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chlorine Dioxide: A Universal Antidote With Dr. Andreas Kalcker
Follow
13
Share
Report
4392 views • April 15, 2021
While Big Pharma pimps their poisons to the ignorant and unsuspecting masses, a natural compound is being used around the world to treat skin diseases, autism, cancers and even the alleged COVID disease. Could it really be possible that Chlorine Dioxide could be a universal antidote? Dr. Andreas Kalcker testifies to the amazing results of Chlorine Dioxide (MMS) in this episode.
There is a bit of an echo in the interview on Dr. Kalcker's end. I suggest turning the volume a little lower and using headphones to better understand.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/chlorine-dioxide-a-universal-antidote-with-dr-andreas-kalcker-video/
Get Chlorine Dioxide here: https://amzn.to/3x606Lt
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
There is a bit of an echo in the interview on Dr. Kalcker's end. I suggest turning the volume a little lower and using headphones to better understand.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/chlorine-dioxide-a-universal-antidote-with-dr-andreas-kalcker-video/
Get Chlorine Dioxide here: https://amzn.to/3x606Lt
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.