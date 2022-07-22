RINGSIDE SEAT TO HYPERINFLATION: Ignore This At Your Peril

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Jul 22, 2022 Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=HN7222022&month=2022-07

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https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 The Fed is trying to get the public confidence back by raising interest rates. And we're told that raising interest rates is going to stop the inflation that they caused [because of all of the money printing that has been happening since 2008]. We are going to take a look at Mexico's record-breaking inflation that has come in at the highest level since June of 2001. Let’s take a ringside seat and see what we can learn from our neighbors that are experiencing hyperinflation. 📖

Chapters: 0:00 Headline News

1:36 Is the U.S. Entering Hyperinflation

? 3:57 Mexico’s Record-Breaking Rate Hike

5:08 Argentina & Perception Management

13:04 Argentina’s Overnight 20% Price Jump

16:36 Prepare For A Recession

23:23 Emerging Market’s Debt Will Cause Global Defaults 25:55 Why Do Countries Accumulate Tons of Gold Before A Crisis? 28:23 Physical Gold is a Proven Inflation Hedge 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/rings... ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS...

