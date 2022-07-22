RINGSIDE SEAT TO HYPERINFLATION: Ignore This At Your Peril

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Jul 22, 2022 Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=HN7222022&month=2022-07
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https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 The Fed is trying to get the public confidence back by raising interest rates. And we're told that raising interest rates is going to stop the inflation that they caused [because of all of the money printing that has been happening since 2008]. We are going to take a look at Mexico's record-breaking inflation that has come in at the highest level since June of 2001. Let’s take a ringside seat and see what we can learn from our neighbors that are experiencing hyperinflation. 📖
Chapters: 0:00 Headline News
1:36 Is the U.S. Entering Hyperinflation
? 3:57 Mexico’s Record-Breaking Rate Hike
5:08 Argentina & Perception Management
13:04 Argentina’s Overnight 20% Price Jump
16:36 Prepare For A Recession
23:23 Emerging Market’s Debt Will Cause Global Defaults
25:55 Why Do Countries Accumulate Tons of Gold Before A Crisis?
28:23 Physical Gold is a Proven Inflation Hedge
🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/rings...
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