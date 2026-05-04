BREAKING: IRAN WAR RESUMES! - Strikes In Strait Of Hormuz & UAE Lead To State Of Emergency!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the resumption of the War In Iran as President Trump claims the regime will be "wiped off the face of the map."





It started with Iran telling US ships not to enter the Strait of Hormuz. This then lead to the US military striking 6 Iranian boats. This then lead to Iran shooting cruise missiles at several US warships.





Then, there was a strike on an oil facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) allegedly by Iran, though Iran has initially denied this strike.





Interestingly, the Israeli government's air defense system was in place in the UAE. Israel claims they intercepted an Iranian missile. Many are asking questions about whether or not Iran committed this attack or if Israel did it to gain favor and get the support necessary for further strikes on Iran.





There was never truly a "ceasefire" with Iran and as we reported, the "7 Country Plan" that General Wesley Clark laid out in the 1990s doesn't suddenly stop being the modus operandi overnight because Trump claims there is a ceasefire.





As we reported mere days ago, the Israeli government DEMANDED that the US commit more strikes on Iran. Why would Iran repeatedly shoot itself in the foot?





Israel and Bahrain have both declared states of emergency as the United Arab Emirates have claimed they have the absolute right to strike Iran now. This comes just days after the UAE left OPEC and OPEC+ to work with US oil despite also being a member of BRICS+. This is meant to be convoluted.





The Israeli controlled Syria which faced a similar fate to what Iran is facing currently by Israel has condemned Iran's alleged attack on the UAE.





This is a classic example of stoking fear and the Hegelian Dialectic which is all about creating a "problem," getting a "reaction," and then coming in with a "solution" which then circles back to another problem. It leads to perpetual dependence. This is not a "Peace President." He's a technocrat doing the bidding of Israel and international technocrats like all other presidents before him this past century.





This will continue to devastate the supply chain. Fertilizer is skyrocketing in price as is oil. Food will become scarce soon and unaffordable. They'll come in with food rations and digital IDs to "aid" the issue.





Remember when President Trump said "4 to 6 weeks?" With a new pipeline system being built to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, this is a clear indication that this will take at least another decade. So buckle up and prepare. This is the entry-point into the reset.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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