Tuscan Arizona - United States Border Report

United STATES Border ReportHere’s recent footage of a bus stop in Arizona but this could be any bus stop in America.

Military aged men getting a free ride! Deployed all over this country!

Federal, state, and local governments are standing down!

This, is, Beyond Insane!





Source video https://x.com/BorderHawkNews/status/1724144637277831428?s=20

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/united-states-border-report?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web





#bordersecurity #borderpatrol #honorfirst #usbp #lawenforcement #immigration #immigrants #trump #cbp #k #usa #borderlands #dhs #police #border #migrants #borderpatrolagent #thingreenline #borderwall #nationalsecurity #federalagent #homelandsecurity #blueline #backthegreen #america #tactical #usborderpatrol #buildthewall #covid #undocumen