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The "Big One" and the "valley below the sea" (a prophecy)
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36 views • March 22, 2021
Read along with what is being said, June 16, 1970: “Is there anything you would like to tell us this evening, Aka?”
"There are many messages.
"First, we would tell thee of the valley below the sea." [Editor’s note: Yuma, Arizona, is in the Imperial Valley, CA.]
"And as it was before, it shall be again. For as thy think it in thy mind, it is not so. For once before, it was a mountainous region, and at the same time that Atlantis sank and vanished from the face of the earth, this land became an ocean. And the souls that dwelled here, at that time were souls who did not worship the God of One, remained here forevermore. And so it shall be again soon, for in God’s plan -- one moment, please."
"Yes, yes." (Aka listens to the Father.)
"For in God’s plan, we should tell thee, it shall be no more, for as water flows, so shall the spirit of God flow.
It would be suggested that the group here tonight and the groups that shall come should first study our last four readings, and from this they shall learn more of what we would say...."
Later, Aka was asked: "There have been quite a few of us recently that have been dreaming of a baby. Does this have any....”
"The dreams shall go on. These dreams shall go in the minds of many until they grow into the millions. We have said before that we are here to prepare a way, and the works of God and the wonders of God are many. We would suggest at this time that, if possible, another reading should be taken within the next three days."
“All right. When you are giving the date, you refer to the date as A.C. instead of the commonly used term, A.D. Can you explain -- is there a reason for this?”
"Yes. For us, you must realize, as many men have reached the Christ state -- and we call them men not because they are male or female of your plane, but there have been many of many faiths who have reached this in their own way -- so that you may understand, and the dates were given to you and of your religious beliefs that you may understand of which time plane that we are speaking, we are either referring to before Christ or after Christ. Can you understand this?"
“Yes....”
"Now we grow very weak. Thy have one more question, ask it."
"You said earlier this evening that this valley will again be under the sea. Is there any danger to the people living in this valley in the near future?”
"Not at the present time; within the next ten years, yes, there is."
“Will we be notified at the time?”
"Yes, the first warning shall come in the form of what thy would call an earthquake. At that time, this land as thy know it now shall start sinking. But still this will not -- there will be many who will not consider it as a warning. And when the final blow if the Sword is struck, many shall die here."
“They will have a warning though, first?”
"Yes."
“All right.”
"The first shall be so small that thy shall not even feel it.
"The second, thy will feel it only by looking at the water.
"The third, thy will feel it, for the ground shall shake all around thee, and some will die. The river shall change it course at this time, or attempt to, and man shall try to stop it. While they are trying, it shall happen again. That, for the warned shall heed our warning, should have left before then."
Is this message about the Big One to come in California? Here is a shortened video of a prophecy on "valley below the sea" spoken June 16, 1970. (If you'd like to hear the full 45-minute recording, which includes health and past-life readings, and other guidance to individuals on different subjects, please see June 16, 1970, in the Archives.)
You can see the full transcript at http://www.angelfire.com/in4/aup_mess...
What more did the spiritual messengers of God tell us about the "Big One" and the isles of California? Read "The 'Big One' and the valley below the sea — a prophecy"
at https://medium.com/the-great-sword-is-here. Also see Aka's books at https://tinyurl.com/Aka-Books.
For more information, email [email protected] or follow the Association of Universal Philosophy on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AUniversalPhilosophy.
You can join the spiritual messengers of God in the association they asked us to form – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup. Click "Learn more."
"There are many messages.
"First, we would tell thee of the valley below the sea." [Editor’s note: Yuma, Arizona, is in the Imperial Valley, CA.]
"And as it was before, it shall be again. For as thy think it in thy mind, it is not so. For once before, it was a mountainous region, and at the same time that Atlantis sank and vanished from the face of the earth, this land became an ocean. And the souls that dwelled here, at that time were souls who did not worship the God of One, remained here forevermore. And so it shall be again soon, for in God’s plan -- one moment, please."
"Yes, yes." (Aka listens to the Father.)
"For in God’s plan, we should tell thee, it shall be no more, for as water flows, so shall the spirit of God flow.
It would be suggested that the group here tonight and the groups that shall come should first study our last four readings, and from this they shall learn more of what we would say...."
Later, Aka was asked: "There have been quite a few of us recently that have been dreaming of a baby. Does this have any....”
"The dreams shall go on. These dreams shall go in the minds of many until they grow into the millions. We have said before that we are here to prepare a way, and the works of God and the wonders of God are many. We would suggest at this time that, if possible, another reading should be taken within the next three days."
“All right. When you are giving the date, you refer to the date as A.C. instead of the commonly used term, A.D. Can you explain -- is there a reason for this?”
"Yes. For us, you must realize, as many men have reached the Christ state -- and we call them men not because they are male or female of your plane, but there have been many of many faiths who have reached this in their own way -- so that you may understand, and the dates were given to you and of your religious beliefs that you may understand of which time plane that we are speaking, we are either referring to before Christ or after Christ. Can you understand this?"
“Yes....”
"Now we grow very weak. Thy have one more question, ask it."
"You said earlier this evening that this valley will again be under the sea. Is there any danger to the people living in this valley in the near future?”
"Not at the present time; within the next ten years, yes, there is."
“Will we be notified at the time?”
"Yes, the first warning shall come in the form of what thy would call an earthquake. At that time, this land as thy know it now shall start sinking. But still this will not -- there will be many who will not consider it as a warning. And when the final blow if the Sword is struck, many shall die here."
“They will have a warning though, first?”
"Yes."
“All right.”
"The first shall be so small that thy shall not even feel it.
"The second, thy will feel it only by looking at the water.
"The third, thy will feel it, for the ground shall shake all around thee, and some will die. The river shall change it course at this time, or attempt to, and man shall try to stop it. While they are trying, it shall happen again. That, for the warned shall heed our warning, should have left before then."
Is this message about the Big One to come in California? Here is a shortened video of a prophecy on "valley below the sea" spoken June 16, 1970. (If you'd like to hear the full 45-minute recording, which includes health and past-life readings, and other guidance to individuals on different subjects, please see June 16, 1970, in the Archives.)
You can see the full transcript at http://www.angelfire.com/in4/aup_mess...
What more did the spiritual messengers of God tell us about the "Big One" and the isles of California? Read "The 'Big One' and the valley below the sea — a prophecy"
at https://medium.com/the-great-sword-is-here. Also see Aka's books at https://tinyurl.com/Aka-Books.
For more information, email [email protected] or follow the Association of Universal Philosophy on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AUniversalPhilosophy.
You can join the spiritual messengers of God in the association they asked us to form – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup. Click "Learn more."
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