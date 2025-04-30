A Tour of a Backyard Container Garden and Mini Farm

Nicole is growing almost everything in containers in her small backyard. She shows us a project with an electro=culture experiment, but then moves on to reveal the biggest secret to her amazing production. I am still marveling at what she is getting from a bunch of potted plants that look to me like they are in way too tiny of pots!





WARNING: Some cat and dog cuteness in this video!





How did I meet Nicole? I have a project where I need to know when the moon is in Capricorn. I looked it up on the internet of course, but realized I have no clue what that really means.





What does it mean “when the moon is in Capricorn”? I also desire to be able to read the sky the way the ancient Phonecians did. They got all over this realm without GPS - how did they do it? Over the years I’ve made attempts to understand the movements of the sun, moon, and stars in the sky but it never quite made sense.





Nicole teaches a system for understanding how to read the “Sky Clock” that you can go outside and verify for yourself. I purchased her calendar and am watching her videos. There are so many things that have been occulted to us and this simple, anceint knowledge is yet another example. Nicole claims, and I am starting to feel it, that when you understand how the sky clock works, this is re-connects you into the electro-magnetic circuits of the Earth and opens up knowledge you would not normally be able to access.





Let me know if you would like me to interview Nicole.





And if you want to get started now her Rumble channel is https://rumble.com/c/c-4115119 She is also active with her Telegram group here https://t.me/thebreakdown1718