© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE CELL PHONE ZOMBIES. THEY JUST CANT PUT DOWN THAT PHONE AND PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT THEY ARE DOING.
Follow
4
Share
Report
419 views • September 27, 2021
Today we are a society that is glued to our phones . . . in some cases . . . its non stop . . I call this phone addiction . . . watching this we can see what happens when we aren't paying attention!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.