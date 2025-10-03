BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How Is More Law Enforcement In Crime-Ravaged Cities A Bad Thing?
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
63 followers
48 views • 21 hours ago

In America’s most crime-stricken cities, federal law enforcement isn’t an enemy—it’s the only cavalry left. In Chicago, Portland, and Washington, D.C., local police limp along under crushing deficits and political handcuffs, while criminals—from cartels to cyber gangs—expand unchecked. Federal agents bring what strapped departments can’t: manpower, cutting-edge tech, and cross-border reach that dismantles syndicates and shields neighborhoods before chaos erupts. Yet elitist governors and mayors scream “overreach,” protecting their activist allies while ignoring everyday victims. Federal deployments aren’t oppression; they’re overdue reinforcements in cities gasping for order. The pearl-clutching outrage isn’t about democracy—it’s about shielding failed leadership. Stripped of spin, the choice is clear: let communities drown in violence, or let the feds restore peace and safety for law-abiding Americans.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/how-is-more-law-enforcement-in-crime

trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokeneomarxismportland riotsfederal law enforcementchicago crime wavecrime crisis 2025urban safetylaw and order usaprogressive policing failureantifa blm unrestblue city collapsepublic safety first
