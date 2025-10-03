How Is More Law Enforcement In Crime-Ravaged Cities A Bad Thing?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In America’s most crime-stricken cities, federal law enforcement isn’t an enemy—it’s the only cavalry left. In Chicago, Portland, and Washington, D.C., local police limp along under crushing deficits and political handcuffs, while criminals—from cartels to cyber gangs—expand unchecked. Federal agents bring what strapped departments can’t: manpower, cutting-edge tech, and cross-border reach that dismantles syndicates and shields neighborhoods before chaos erupts. Yet elitist governors and mayors scream “overreach,” protecting their activist allies while ignoring everyday victims. Federal deployments aren’t oppression; they’re overdue reinforcements in cities gasping for order. The pearl-clutching outrage isn’t about democracy—it’s about shielding failed leadership. Stripped of spin, the choice is clear: let communities drown in violence, or let the feds restore peace and safety for law-abiding Americans.
