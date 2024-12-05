NWO Map - How to spot a psyop with Right and Left Pushing the Same Agenda

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Pushing for the Merging of Canada with both Right and the Left

Both sides are priming the pump to merge Canada with the USA. It is interesting how this fits the club of Rome 10 region map. Why do the elite need World War three especially to bring on global ai government / Id2020 tracking system. Note, Ukraine government is being run digitally.

Revelation 17:12: "And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast"

Trump’s DNA Defilement / Iron Mixed with Clay Leadership

Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aiming to propose cuts to government spending and regulations is involved with mRNA technology. Ramaswamy's company, Roivant Sciences, does have connections to mRNA technology through its portfolio company, Genevant Sciences. Government efficiency is code for Ai government bio hack government. This will play into ID2020 that is a digital identification program that is supported by Microsoft and an organization funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Think about how this fits Microsoft’s patent 060606 and Trumps Crypto Strategy.

Vcast covers more news on Elon Musk links to the false prophet

• How Elon funds the building of the Beast system via dismantling the space station

• Names new baby with technocracy undertones

• Summery of his thoughts that will enslave you to Ai

Trumps will visit to Notre Dame reopening

• Free Mason occult optics. Phoenix rise from the ashes.



