CDC NOW ADMITS THAT VACCINES CAN CAUSE AUTISM ⚕ [THE COVIDIOCRACY COMES FULL CIRCLE]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CDC now admits that vaccines can cause Autism.
Covid Vaccines now come with a ‘Death Warning Label’
Source: https://x.com/thehealthb0t/status/2010380384417304642
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/ah3xap [thanks to https://www.freepik.com/premium-psd/discarded-syringes-with-sharp-edges-medical-symbol-silho-texture-effect-fx-collage-background_194851889.htm 🖲]
https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine