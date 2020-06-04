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La dissonanza cognitiva e i suoi effetti indesiderati...
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20 views • June 04, 2020
A chi fa il vaccino antinfluenzale invernale e caldamente consigliato di proteggersi dal coronavirus isolandosi per 12 settimane, avverte il vice capo ufficiale medico per l'Inghilterra...
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/coronavirus-top-medic-warns-anyone-21708701.amp
Virus Roma, caccia ai positivi: controlli anche a casa sui soggetti a rischio
https://www.ilmessaggero.it/roma/news/roma_fase_2_coronavirus_test_sierologici_covid_a_domicilio_news_oggi-5251547.html
Fonte:
Luigi Baratiri.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nN0agcH8Bs
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/coronavirus-top-medic-warns-anyone-21708701.amp
Virus Roma, caccia ai positivi: controlli anche a casa sui soggetti a rischio
https://www.ilmessaggero.it/roma/news/roma_fase_2_coronavirus_test_sierologici_covid_a_domicilio_news_oggi-5251547.html
Fonte:
Luigi Baratiri.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nN0agcH8Bs
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