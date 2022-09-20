Buckle up Kanas is going bye-bye, Beware the Shemita, Elul 29

This coming week is a Key time to get prepared. Many things are coming quickly. The Stock Market will crash I believe Sept. 26th the next business day after Elul 29 (Sept 25), a Biblical Template of Kingdoms rise and following, Economies made and broken. It is a Jewish Day of cancelation of Debit and the Returning of Property. Get cash out, food, water, gas, buy Gold and Silver in the nest 3 days...