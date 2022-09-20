Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Buckle up Kanas is going bye-bye, Beware the Shemita, Elul 29
71 views
channel image
Silent Majority has Awakened
Published 2 months ago |

This coming week is a Key time to get prepared. Many things are coming quickly. The Stock Market will crash I believe Sept. 26th the next business day after Elul 29 (Sept 25), a Biblical Template of Kingdoms rise and following, Economies made and broken. It is a Jewish Day of cancelation of Debit and the Returning of Property. Get cash out, food, water, gas, buy Gold and Silver in the nest 3 days...

Keywords
politicselectioneconomynew world ordersecuritystock market crash

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket