🎵 Master AI skills critical

This nu metal track begins with uneasy synths, industrial noise, and whispered male vocals, Verses build with pulsing hip hop drums, fuzzed-out bass, and jagged low C# guitars processed through envelope filters, delay, and phaser, Choruses explode with detuned guitars, massive drums, layered synths, and aggressive vocal effects, The bridge features a half-time groove, glitch effects, and warped guitar feedback, culminating in a final chorus and a fade-out of filtered synth drones and sparse, echoing guitar stabs



