Kazem Zawahreh’s Coma Ends in Martyrdom

Kazem Zawahreh, who had been in a coma since his release through Toufan Al-Aqsa deal, was declared a martyr on 18/3/2025 following his injury. In a heartfelt interview with his father on 28/2/2025, he shared his hopes and plea for support as Kazem was transferred from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in the occupied territories to a hospital in his hometown of Bethlehem. Kazem was wounded by Israeli gunfire, while Mohammed Zawahreh and Ahmed Al-Wahsh were martyred in the same attack by the Israeli army fire.
Interview: Kazem Zawahreh's father
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 28/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video