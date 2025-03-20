BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kazem Zawahreh’s Coma Ends in Martyrdom
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
19 views • 1 month ago


 

Kazem Zawahreh, who had been in a coma since his release through Toufan Al-Aqsa deal, was declared a martyr on 18/3/2025 following his injury. In a heartfelt interview with his father on 28/2/2025, he shared his hopes and plea for support as Kazem was transferred from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in the occupied territories to a hospital in his hometown of Bethlehem. Kazem was wounded by Israeli gunfire, while Mohammed Zawahreh and Ahmed Al-Wahsh were martyred in the same attack by the Israeli army fire.

Interview: Kazem Zawahreh's father

Reporting: Rana Owainh

Filmed: 28/02/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

 

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankal aqsa floudpaslestine
