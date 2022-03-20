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Crosman 22 cal Diamondback Nitro Piston Elite with a Leapers Scope
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141 views • March 20, 2022
Item Number: BTAirRifle22cal
SPECIAL NOTE: I Did pull some of my shots
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Targets: Birchwood Casey Dirty Bird Splattering Targets
Scope is a Fixed 6 Power Leapers
Ammo Used: Premier crosman Piranha 14.3 gr
Thank You
SPECIAL NOTE: I Did pull some of my shots
Benefit's of Subscribing to https://www.minds.com/americaneagle1776/ (It's FREE😁, Item Reviews on Blog, Other Video's like tip's, hack's, blog's and More)
Targets: Birchwood Casey Dirty Bird Splattering Targets
Scope is a Fixed 6 Power Leapers
Ammo Used: Premier crosman Piranha 14.3 gr
Thank You
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