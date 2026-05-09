Hollywood is evil: Baphomet worship & freemasonry in Hollywood (2)

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Credits to Carl Winters
Hollywood truly is evil. Why are so many in the masses, primarily the youth, still clinging on to Hollywood? Is it merely for simply fame and fortune? Or are they children of disobedience obeying satan, the prince of the power of the air?
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