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Hollywood is evil: Baphomet worship & freemasonry in Hollywood (2)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Carl Winters


Hollywood truly is evil. Why are so many in the masses, primarily the youth, still clinging on to Hollywood? Is it merely for simply fame and fortune? Or are they children of disobedience obeying satan, the prince of the power of the air?


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christevilhollywoodword of godyeshuafreemasonryson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truebaphomet worship
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