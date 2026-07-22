Why We Fear GUILT AND SHAME! Listener Questions

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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux explains why we fear guilt and shame in this listener questions episode by showing how failed relationships usually come from self-deception where physical attraction blinds people to bad character. He advocates getting honest about red flags and choosing partners based on long-term parenting potential instead of short-term desire.
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