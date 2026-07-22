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Why We Fear GUILT AND SHAME! Listener Questions
Stefan Molyneux
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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux explains why we fear guilt and shame in this listener questions episode by showing how failed relationships usually come from self-deception where physical attraction blinds people to bad character. He advocates getting honest about red flags and choosing partners based on long-term parenting potential instead of short-term desire.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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