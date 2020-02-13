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Hello Brighteon, Awareness Is A Truthers Responsibility Ethnic Cleansing Of White African Farmers 00063
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77 views • February 13, 2020
In all my videos I cover different topics and subject matter- My YouTube channel of 7 years and over 1,000 videos gone over night because of my video content- Truth from logic and reason with discernment beyond some-
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