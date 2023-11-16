Create New Account
The Sane Asylum #192 - 15 November 2023 - Guest: Greg Felton
Rising Tide Media
The relentless Investigative Journalist and Historian Greg Felton returns to discuss the Israeli atrocities in Gaza along with his books: “Exploding Middle East Myths,” moneytreepublishing.com/shop/exploding-middle-east-myths +“SARS-CoV-2 Contagion, Collusion, Corruption.,” turningthetidepublishing.com/shop/sars-cov-2 as well as his masterwork: “The Host and the Parasite.” moneytreepublishing.com/shop/the-host-the-parasite

