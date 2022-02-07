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Many Elite Are Satanic Pedophiles, Covid Was Just Their Distraction & Vaxx Is To Get Rid Of You
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232 views • February 07, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Child Trafficking Being Exposed - https://thetruedefender.com/20-babies-in-a-truck-transported-in-carcasses-of-dead-beef-for-trading-sale/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Leaked Pfizer document says vaxx could cause VAED - https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/pfizers-confidential-documents-confirm-the-vaccine-could-cause-vaed?ref_src=aimlessnews
Vaccine induced AIDS - https://t.me/projectcamelotKerry/6015?ref_src=aimlessnews
Infectious variant of HIV found in Netherlands - https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2022/02/03/HIV-new-variant-Netherlands-study/8691643909461/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hospitals are nothing more than killing factories - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/attorneys-report-spike-calls-help-families-patients-hospitalized-covid-19?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wait until the world discovers the benefits of Ivermectin - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ivermectin-has-powerful-anti-cancer-effects-study/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bill Maher helping red pill normies - https://beckernews.com/bill-mahers-finally-had-enough-of-the-covid-bs-the-experts-were-just-wrong-wrong-a-lot-44016/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This is why they want a kill switch in your vehicle - https://twitter.com/SgtJames13/status/1489658973045374980?ref_src=aimlessnews
But it hasn't covered anything, more globull warming hoax - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10476139/Climate-change-Greenland-lost-ice-2002-submerge-1-5-FEET-water.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
4 horsepower needed - https://twitter.com/lntere__stang/status/1489603190135799808?ref_src=aimlessnews
Turtle just needs a minute, from Blake - https://twitter.com/VideoMeme_2/status/1263382305466441733?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dog training - https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1490164233207795721?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1489432886201630722?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - DR. OUCHY DISS- LOZA ALEXANDER - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olt18sOeAF8
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Child Trafficking Being Exposed - https://thetruedefender.com/20-babies-in-a-truck-transported-in-carcasses-of-dead-beef-for-trading-sale/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Leaked Pfizer document says vaxx could cause VAED - https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/pfizers-confidential-documents-confirm-the-vaccine-could-cause-vaed?ref_src=aimlessnews
Vaccine induced AIDS - https://t.me/projectcamelotKerry/6015?ref_src=aimlessnews
Infectious variant of HIV found in Netherlands - https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2022/02/03/HIV-new-variant-Netherlands-study/8691643909461/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hospitals are nothing more than killing factories - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/attorneys-report-spike-calls-help-families-patients-hospitalized-covid-19?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wait until the world discovers the benefits of Ivermectin - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ivermectin-has-powerful-anti-cancer-effects-study/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bill Maher helping red pill normies - https://beckernews.com/bill-mahers-finally-had-enough-of-the-covid-bs-the-experts-were-just-wrong-wrong-a-lot-44016/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This is why they want a kill switch in your vehicle - https://twitter.com/SgtJames13/status/1489658973045374980?ref_src=aimlessnews
But it hasn't covered anything, more globull warming hoax - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10476139/Climate-change-Greenland-lost-ice-2002-submerge-1-5-FEET-water.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
4 horsepower needed - https://twitter.com/lntere__stang/status/1489603190135799808?ref_src=aimlessnews
Turtle just needs a minute, from Blake - https://twitter.com/VideoMeme_2/status/1263382305466441733?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dog training - https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1490164233207795721?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1489432886201630722?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - DR. OUCHY DISS- LOZA ALEXANDER - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olt18sOeAF8
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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