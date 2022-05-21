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SLAUGHTERBOTS In a dystopian world a new form of A.I. weaponry has been created. All these drone bots need is a profile: age, sex, fitness, uniform, and ethnicity. Take out your entire enemy
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203 views • May 21, 2022
SLAUGHTERBOTS
In a dystopian world a new form of A.I. weaponry has been created. All these drone bots need is a profile: age, sex, fitness, uniform, and ethnicity. Take out your entire enemy virtually risk free. Just release the swarm and rest easy.
A Silicon Valley CEO-type delivering a presentation to a live audience a la Steve Jobs. The presentation seems innocuous enough at first, unveiling some new drone technology but takes a dark turn when he demonstrates how these autonomous drones can slaughter humans like cattle by delivering “a shaped explosive” to the skull.
The audience eats it up, clapping and laughing along with the CEO as if they hadn’t witnessed anything more dangerous than the unveiling of the iPhone X.
The CEO shows videos of the tiny killer drone in action. “Let’s watch what happens when the weapons make the decisions” as the bot executes a number of people on the massive screen behind him.
Cameras you use for social media make autonomous decisions about who lives and dies.
In a dystopian world a new form of A.I. weaponry has been created. All these drone bots need is a profile: age, sex, fitness, uniform, and ethnicity. Take out your entire enemy virtually risk free. Just release the swarm and rest easy.
A Silicon Valley CEO-type delivering a presentation to a live audience a la Steve Jobs. The presentation seems innocuous enough at first, unveiling some new drone technology but takes a dark turn when he demonstrates how these autonomous drones can slaughter humans like cattle by delivering “a shaped explosive” to the skull.
The audience eats it up, clapping and laughing along with the CEO as if they hadn’t witnessed anything more dangerous than the unveiling of the iPhone X.
The CEO shows videos of the tiny killer drone in action. “Let’s watch what happens when the weapons make the decisions” as the bot executes a number of people on the massive screen behind him.
Cameras you use for social media make autonomous decisions about who lives and dies.
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