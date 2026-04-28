CTP (20260429 S3EAprSpecial9) MyARKit Preserving Memories BTS/SP video

CTP (S3EAprSpecial9) What Does It Mean To Leave A Legacy Online?

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We talk through a practical way to preserve family memories so they don’t get lost in cloud accounts, hacked profiles, or forgotten hard drives. We share how myArtKit can hold photos, video, audio, and written stories in one place so your loved ones can revisit them for decades.

• a real memorial account example and why it matters

• why typical cloud storage and social media are fragile

• saving photos video audio and text together

• lifetime accounts memorial accounts and family pages

• event collections where everyone can contribute

• assigning editors to add names context and history

• using good prompts to capture better stories

• AI tools as enhancements not replacements for real voices

• QR codes for sharing a legacy at funerals and beyond

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