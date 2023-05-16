The Book Of Acts | Pt. 5 - Pentecost | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Acts 2:1-5
Pentecost = depending on background it an be good word or bad word
Ever been to be an old school Pentecostal church?
Pennycostal
Pentecost = means 50
Pente = 5
Costi = 10th power
Pentecost = 50th
On the Day of Pentecost in Acts 2 the fulfillment of the promise in Acts 1:8 came
Now the gifts of the spirit and speaking in tongues is so controversial
3x Paul writes and says don't be ignorant of these things
1. Israel
Romans 11:25
2. Rapture & End Times
1 Thessalonians 4:13-17
3. The Holy Spirit & Gifts of the Spirit
1 Corinthians 12:1
3 things Paul says do not be ignorant of
3 things that stir the most drame among Christians
The Book of Acts is all about the Holy Spirit & the gifts of the Spirit
In the weeks ahead we will talk about the gifts of tongues and the different types of tongues
But... we will implant the advice of Paul in our body
Ephesians 4:3
This doesn’t come naturally. Takes effort. Humble, gentle and patient
We do not always have to agree on doctrine, dogma is not up for debate
We can discuss and debate but NEVER divide
You bring division into God's House, God will bring division into your house
God is not mocked
Power in unity
1 can put 1000 to flight, but 2 can put 10,000 to flight
3 string cord is not easily broken
Unity provides the atmosphere for a move of God
Church and nation needs a move of God
Only a united Church can bring healing to a divided nation
To have unity there must first be humility
Pentecost
One of many Jewish feasts
50 days after the Feast of Firstfruits
First Fruits is 3 days after Passover
Jesus was crucified on Passover
Resurrected on the feast of First Fruits
He was the first of many to experience Resurrection
40 days after the feast of first fruits, Christ ascended
10 days after His ascension
The Holy Spirit was given on the day of Pentecost
Significance of the First Pentecost
Hebrew people have left Egypt
Moses goes up the Mountain = Type of Christ
There is a sound from heaven
Law is written on stones and when the Law comes down the Mountain = 3000 Hebrews die
Law = Death
Law was never intended to save but to expose
Law is taking a flu test; the test only reveals your sickness
10 Days before Pentecost = Jesus goes up to the Father
On the day of Pentecost there is a sound from heaven
The Holy Spirit comes down
3000 Hebrews get saved
A new language is given
What actually happened at Pentecost?
NEW KING JAMES VERSION = Zephaniah 3:9
Restore = not something new
Peoples = Nations
One accord
Pure Language
Every language on earth is impure
Bless God | Curse people
God says, "I'm not going to give something new but bring back a language so you can be in one accord"
Here is the question: when did God take it away?
Babel = Confusion
Genesis 11:1-5
At this point the earth had one language
Let's build a tower to heaven seems ridiculous
Genesis 11:6-8
God says these people who have one language, are in one accord can accomplish anything
So God removes the unity and language
Now this is incredible
In Acts 2 you have a group of people in one accord and the language is restored
Why do you think Satan fights so hard to divide the people of God?
If fallen, wicked man can accomplish so much...
When the first church was in one accord and got the gift of this language they literally went out and turned the world upside down
Pentecost is not just the reversal of death through the law giving life through the spirit
Pentecost is the reversal of the language that was lost at the Tower of Babel
Babel = One accord, one language but not redeemed
Pentecost = One accord, one language and redeemed
Satan fights this and unfortunately a ton of Christians fight this
I am not saying that Christians who do not speak in tongues do not have the HS
After conversion there is the opportunity for you to be baptized with the HS
Acts 8:14-17
Many Chroistians avoid this because some Christians have done some crazy stuff in the name of the HS
Just because there is counterfeit out there doesn't mean the real deal isn't out there
Maybe you've been a Christian a long time and this is the first you are really hearing about this supernatural gift
Good news
24 years after the Day of Pentecost in Acts 2 something incredible happened to a group of believers
Acts 19:1-6
I believe the gift of tongues is for all Christians
Seek and you will find, knock and the door will be open for you
The Holy Spirit wants His power to flow through you in a fresh way
The Disciples waited in Jerusalem for 10 days for the gift of the Baptism of the Holy Spirit
During those 10 days of waiting they were not passive but active
It says they were in the upper room together in prayer
They were seeking
Those that seek will find
Those that ask will receive
We need the Power of the Holy Spirit in our lives
Maybe you came here needing a touch from the HS
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.