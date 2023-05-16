The Book Of Acts | Pt. 5 - Pentecost | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Acts 2:1-5 Pentecost = depending on background it an be good word or bad word Ever been to be an old school Pentecostal church? Pennycostal Pentecost = means 50 Pente = 5 Costi = 10th power Pentecost = 50th On the Day of Pentecost in Acts 2 the fulfillment of the promise in Acts 1:8 came Now the gifts of the spirit and speaking in tongues is so controversial 3x Paul writes and says don't be ignorant of these things 1. Israel Romans 11:25 2. Rapture & End Times 1 Thessalonians 4:13-17 3. The Holy Spirit & Gifts of the Spirit 1 Corinthians 12:1 3 things Paul says do not be ignorant of 3 things that stir the most drame among Christians The Book of Acts is all about the Holy Spirit & the gifts of the Spirit In the weeks ahead we will talk about the gifts of tongues and the different types of tongues But... we will implant the advice of Paul in our body Ephesians 4:3 This doesn’t come naturally. Takes effort. Humble, gentle and patient We do not always have to agree on doctrine, dogma is not up for debate We can discuss and debate but NEVER divide You bring division into God's House, God will bring division into your house God is not mocked Power in unity 1 can put 1000 to flight, but 2 can put 10,000 to flight 3 string cord is not easily broken Unity provides the atmosphere for a move of God Church and nation needs a move of God Only a united Church can bring healing to a divided nation To have unity there must first be humility Pentecost One of many Jewish feasts 50 days after the Feast of Firstfruits First Fruits is 3 days after Passover Jesus was crucified on Passover Resurrected on the feast of First Fruits He was the first of many to experience Resurrection 40 days after the feast of first fruits, Christ ascended 10 days after His ascension The Holy Spirit was given on the day of Pentecost Significance of the First Pentecost Hebrew people have left Egypt Moses goes up the Mountain = Type of Christ There is a sound from heaven Law is written on stones and when the Law comes down the Mountain = 3000 Hebrews die Law = Death Law was never intended to save but to expose Law is taking a flu test; the test only reveals your sickness 10 Days before Pentecost = Jesus goes up to the Father On the day of Pentecost there is a sound from heaven The Holy Spirit comes down 3000 Hebrews get saved A new language is given What actually happened at Pentecost? NEW KING JAMES VERSION = Zephaniah 3:9 Restore = not something new Peoples = Nations One accord Pure Language Every language on earth is impure Bless God | Curse people God says, "I'm not going to give something new but bring back a language so you can be in one accord" Here is the question: when did God take it away? Babel = Confusion Genesis 11:1-5 At this point the earth had one language Let's build a tower to heaven seems ridiculous Genesis 11:6-8 God says these people who have one language, are in one accord can accomplish anything So God removes the unity and language Now this is incredible In Acts 2 you have a group of people in one accord and the language is restored Why do you think Satan fights so hard to divide the people of God? If fallen, wicked man can accomplish so much... When the first church was in one accord and got the gift of this language they literally went out and turned the world upside down Pentecost is not just the reversal of death through the law giving life through the spirit Pentecost is the reversal of the language that was lost at the Tower of Babel Babel = One accord, one language but not redeemed Pentecost = One accord, one language and redeemed Satan fights this and unfortunately a ton of Christians fight this I am not saying that Christians who do not speak in tongues do not have the HS After conversion there is the opportunity for you to be baptized with the HS Acts 8:14-17 Many Chroistians avoid this because some Christians have done some crazy stuff in the name of the HS Just because there is counterfeit out there doesn't mean the real deal isn't out there Maybe you've been a Christian a long time and this is the first you are really hearing about this supernatural gift Good news 24 years after the Day of Pentecost in Acts 2 something incredible happened to a group of believers Acts 19:1-6 I believe the gift of tongues is for all Christians Seek and you will find, knock and the door will be open for you The Holy Spirit wants His power to flow through you in a fresh way The Disciples waited in Jerusalem for 10 days for the gift of the Baptism of the Holy Spirit During those 10 days of waiting they were not passive but active It says they were in the upper room together in prayer They were seeking Those that seek will find Those that ask will receive We need the Power of the Holy Spirit in our lives Maybe you came here needing a touch from the HS

