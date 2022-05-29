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Where is the Science + What Does the Future Hold? Interview With Dr. Mike Yeadon
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222 views • May 29, 2022
MIRRORED from
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/doctors-and-scientists-with-brian-hooker-phd/sRKPvr3MKY
“Moral cowardice.” “Deliberately manufactured shortage of food.” “Everything has been a lie.” So many great moments from this interview with Dr. Mike Yeadon on today’s “Doctors & Scientists.” Hear about censorship, vaccine science, COVID lies, the supply chain, and more. What does the future look like for our world with the way things are heading? Tune in to find out.
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/doctors-and-scientists-with-brian-hooker-phd/sRKPvr3MKY
“Moral cowardice.” “Deliberately manufactured shortage of food.” “Everything has been a lie.” So many great moments from this interview with Dr. Mike Yeadon on today’s “Doctors & Scientists.” Hear about censorship, vaccine science, COVID lies, the supply chain, and more. What does the future look like for our world with the way things are heading? Tune in to find out.
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