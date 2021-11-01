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DISSIDENT EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT MEMBERS DROP TRUTH BOMBS, COMPLE BROADCAST
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32 views • November 01, 2021
DISSIDENT EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT MEMBERS DROP TRUTH BOMBS,
COMPLE BROADCAST
The good part starts at 2 minutes.
Christine Anderson: "In the entire history of mankind there has never been a political elite sincerely concerned about the wellbeing of regular people. What makes any of us think that it is different now."
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/wqEYcZ5lod4u/
COMPLE BROADCAST
The good part starts at 2 minutes.
Christine Anderson: "In the entire history of mankind there has never been a political elite sincerely concerned about the wellbeing of regular people. What makes any of us think that it is different now."
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/wqEYcZ5lod4u/
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