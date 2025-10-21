© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dave Asprey dropped some fascinating truth bombs in a recent conversation we had, where we explored the true history of John D. Rockefeller’s influence on our society.
Sounds like he had market dominance in mind 💰not public health.
(Oh, and about the Rockefeller family/Bill Gates connection: Turns out that Frederick Taylor Gates worked closely with Rockefeller, but was unrelated. Sorry for that mistake!)
But the link between petroleum and pharmaceutical drugs? Dead on.