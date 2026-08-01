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127 million people said NO... and the government backed down.**
The Mexican Government attempted to introduce a system that would have required people to register their mobile phones using biometric identification.
The response?
Millions of citizens objected, and ultimately the proposal was abandoned.
Whatever your view on biometric technology, the story highlights an important lesson:
When enough people engage in the democratic process and make their voices heard, governments sometimes change course.
In this short video, we look at what happened in Mexico, why the proposal attracted such widespread opposition, and what lessons Australians can learn from it.